Cf. Why the Catholic Church is true 1: the Books of Maccabees

Self-Evident Conclusion

If there are only two sides – and there are only two-sides – in opposition to one another [as in good vs. evil, light vs. dark, right vs. wrong], then if they agree on a thing, that thing MUST be true.

The two sides aforementioned say God exists, therefore, that God exists, is TRUE.

The two sides in their respective worship allow for an only all-male priesthood, worship is to be public, that worship is patterned as above, and the high priest ranks higher than the state leader. (Support for this to come later). All these MUST be true.

RECENT CATHOLIC CHURCH POPES

code

The following are all ILLUMINATI PRIESTS [ – MALE Priests]

And they are ALL MALE

GOAT – KING Priest Victoria, PINDAR
GOAT – MALE Priest Madame X
GOAT – MALE Priest Beyoncé KNOWLES
ILLUMINATI PRIEST AND Apostate Bishop

