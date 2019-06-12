How has LORD saved His Church and prevented the gates of Hades from prevailing against her?

By Exposing the Enemy’s Flanking Maneuver to give the Church Women “priests” either way:

The LORD has now revealed the enemy’s flanking maneuver to Simeon Bar-Jona.

Let the Bishops of His Church act!

The LORD’s Original Promise

Matthew 16:17-19 (RSVCE)

17 And Jesus answered him, “Blessed are you, Simon Bar-Jona! For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my Father who is in heaven. 18 And I tell you, you are Peter,[a] and on this rock[b] I will build my church, and the powers of death[c] shall not prevail against it.[d] 19 I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven,[e] and whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.”

Footnotes:

a. Matthew 16:18 Greek Petros

b. Matthew 16:18 Greek petra

c. Matthew 16:18 Greek the gates of Hades

d. 16.18 The name “Peter” comes from the Greek word for “rock.” Jesus makes him the foundation on which the church is to be built. The word “church” means “assembly” or “society” of believers. The Hebrew equivalent is used in the Old Testament to indicate the chosen people. In applying it to the church, Jesus shows it to be the Messianic community foretold by the prophets.

e. 16.19 the kingdom of heaven: Peter has the key to the gates of the city of God. This power is exercised through the church. “Binding” and “loosing” are rabbinic terms referring to excommunication, then later to forbidding or allowing something. Not only can Peter admit to the kingdom; he also has power to make authoritative decisions in matters of faith or morals.

