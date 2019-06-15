The Antichrist must have an attendant Pontiff – and now has – because:

The term “mashiach” literally means “the anointed one,” and refers to the ancient practice of anointing kings with oil when they took the throne. The mashiach is the one who will be anointed as king in the End of Days.
Mashiach: The Messiah > The Messianic Idea in Judaism

Using this as Code & Key:


And given the fact that the Jewish Temple was destroyed in AD 70

Try to pass this off:
using this as code & key:

Except there is one thing unachievable
The LORD’s Decree in the Messianic Psalm 110 Calls for
A priest for ever after the order of Melchiz′edek
King of Salem and priest of the Most High, in one person!
The Antichrist with his attendant Pontiff cannot pass this off nor meet the LORD’s Decree of a Messiah King-Priest, even though they certainly have fooled others by imitating
Samuel anoints David
Using this as Code & Key

… Now if the Illuminati Rex/King Candidate were also a married Catholic Priest or a married King from the House of David … hence the attack on mandatory celibacy …

